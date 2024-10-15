Yakima Humane Society’s ‘Woof or Treat’ THIS SATURDAY!

Time is running out to get your matching pet and person costumes picked out!

Or just your pet costume ready… or just your human costume.

OR DRESS YOUR PET LIKE A HUMAN! Either way, it'll be fun!

Woof or Treat 2024 is taking place THIS SATURDAY (October 19th), and all the good boys and girls are invited (no matter how many legs they have).

Last year was such a blast; they're doing it again!

Happy pets and people will be filling up Sherman Park (2405 W Birchfield Rd in Yakima), visiting vendors, trick or treating, enjoying spooky music, and petting some pups!

tsm/Timmy! tsm/Timmy! loading...

Not only is this a fun Halloween event (kids, pets, and adults are encouraged to dress up… for obvious reasons), but it is also a dog and cat vaccination event (see their Facebook Flyer for more details).

And if that's not enough, this is also an adoption event!

Many friendly faces will be available to find their forever homes! I can't think of a better treat to get for Halloween than a brand-new furry family member!

Yakima Humane Society's 'Woof Or Treat'

WHEN: Saturday, October 19th, from Noon to 5 pm

LOCATION: Sherman Park (2405 W Birchfield Rd in Yakima).

COST: Free to attend!

If you'd like to help out the Yakima Humane Society, donations are appreciated, and supplies and volunteers are always welcome.

For more information, check out their Donations page!

Keep scrolling to see some of the pets from 'Woof or Treat' 2023 & most popular dog breeds in America!

tsm/Timmy! tsm/Timmy! loading...

Yakima Humane Society's 'Woof Or Treat' 2023 Lots of pets, lots of costumes, and lots of tails wagging! Check out the photos from the Yakima Humane Society's first 'Woof Or Treat' Pet Adoption/Vaccine Event at Sherman Park in Yakima, Washington Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!