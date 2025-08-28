NEWS OF THE STRANGE: 30 Photos of the Weirdest Washington State Festivals

Photo Credit Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade and International Mermaid Museum via Facebook

I'm almost afraid of how many of you will tag one of your friends and say, "This is so us,” but I've got a list of 30 of the weirdest festivals that make Washington State the greatest! We give the expression, "Let your freak flag fly," a new meaning.

Perhaps you'll discover a new festival to go to this year or in the coming years. I've already got a couple on this list that I want to try, like the Langley Mystery Weekend and the Dirtbag Carnival (scroll down below to discover that one).

Did You Know That Mermaids Live in WA State?

As proof that we are a little weird, we have the Mermaid Festival. It happens every April at the International Mermaid Museum in Aberdeen (home of Kurt Cobain).

International Mermaid Museum via Facebook
Heck, even DIRTBAGS have their own carnival in WA State! Everyone dresses up (and acts) like a dirtbag and plays rigged lawn games in Ellensburg. Sounds tempting, I must say.

Scenes from the Dirtbag Carnival in Ellensburg, WA. Photo Credit: Iron Horse Brewery via Facebook
Read More: Far Out! They Named This Washington City as Best for Hippies

Keep [WASHINGTON STATE] Weird!

Everybody knows that Portland, Oregon has the city motto: Keep Portland Weird. One of their strange traditions that I'd love to see us do here in WA is Pedalpalooza, where groups ride bikes while wearing the same color theme.

The Vintage Pink crew turned out in, you guessed it, pink, for this year's Pedalpalooza event in Portland, OR.
Vintage Pink via Facebook
I'm here to say Keep Washington weird, too!

A Strange Tradition Happens in Sunnyside, WA Every Year

This next festival to mention isn't exactly "weird" but it is odd: the longest running lighted farm implement parade in the state happens every December in Sunnyside. Hundreds of people from all over the state to watch this parade in the freezing cold! This year, the event lands on December 6th.

Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade via Facebook
Get ready to scroll as you take a peek into some of Washington's weirdest events, from UFO celebrations to Viking festivals!

WASHINGTON'S WEIRDEST: 30 Photos That Show Odd Festivals in WA

Looking for a unique road trip? Explore the Evergreen State's quirks with 30 photos of its strangest and most entertaining annual festivals. Washington State at its weirdest!

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

