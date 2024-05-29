1.9 Million Bottles Of Water Recalled Affecting WA, CA, OR

Between all the recalls we’ve had lately, (walnuts, bread, cheese, oats, white candy coating), it’s actually kind of surprising we have not seen one dealing with water before this.

If you drink bottled water, you might want to check your brand, because a popular one is the subject of a recent recall.

Fiji Natural Artesian Water bottles were the subject of a recall of over 70,000 cases over the possible contamination of manganese and three other bacterial genera.

The recall was initiated by the FDA in March, but only made public last week.

tops of bottles of water. Words Product Recall in red and white Canva loading...

Natural Waters of Viti Limited (parent company of Fiji) distributed directly to consumers throughout the United States, including Washington, Oregon, and California.

The Recalled products (according to FoodSafetyNews.com) are as follows:

Fiji Natural Artesian Water 500 mL (24 pack) Case

UPC Code: 6 32565 00004 3

Bottle UPC Code: 6 32565 00001 2

Product Quantity: 78,533 cases

Code Information: Nov. 11, 2023, Nov. 12, 2023, Nov. 13, 2023, Nov. 24, 2023, Nov. 25, 2023

If you have any of the recalled water, it is advised to be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Health Issues Linked To Manganese

Manganese involves the nervous systems, and people need to be exposed to high levels of it for health problems to occur.

Effects of manganese are behavior changes as well as slow and clumsy movements.

Manganese is an essential nutrient, and is all around us and helps the body form connective tissue. The issue is when you ingest too much of it that is when problems can occur.

For more information on manganese from the Center of Disease Control (CDC), click here.

Even thought the investigation is still ongoing, the FDA has lowered the risk level to a class III, and FIJI has commented on X/Twitter how the water is safe to drink.

Get our free mobile app