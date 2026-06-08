We’ve all been to those yard sales that suck. But you don’t have to host one of those yard sales that suck. There are some tricks of the trade to help clean house, give your junk a new lease on life, and make some extra money in the process. We have those 10 Tips for a successful Yard Sale below.

Yard Sale Season Is Here

The sun is shining, people are getting out of their houses, and are on the hunt for new nick-knacks and treasures to collect. Late Spring and Early Summer are great for yard sales! Although, in my opinion, not the best!

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Is Spring/Summer The Best Time For A Yard Sale?

Bonus tip, and a little late for you to deal with this year, but I found the best time to host a yard sale is mid-March to early April.

My wife and I have run 3 different yard sales in the 13 years we’ve lived in Yakima. Two of them have been in that time frame, whereas the 3rd was mid June. Guess which ones we made the most money on? The March yard sales!

READ MORE: When Your 'Yard Sale Sign' Becomes Litter... What Can Happen?

The two main reasons I believe are:

*Cabin Fever! People have been locked up all winter, and they’re looking for anything to do to get them out of the house.

*Lack of competition! Not gonna lie, setting up the yard sale overnight when the lows were still in the lower to mid-30s, it was tough, cold, and made me want to quit several times. But my garage was filled with that much stuff, the signs were hung, the social media was alerted, my yard sale was going to happen… and no others in my area were. Check out these photos from that yard sale!

garage full of junk tsm/Timmy! loading...

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READ MORE: 5 Things You NEVER Want To Buy At A Yard Sale!

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Washington Yard Sale Tip Time

Check out these other tips to make your yard sale one of the most successful ones in Washington, and if you have any tips you swear by, Tap the App and share them with us.