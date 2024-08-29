I'm very grateful that at my current job, I don't face too much physical harm.

Sure, there's always the chance of tripping and falling or the health risks caused by a sedentary lifestyle.

In my defense, I am trying to get up from the desk, keyboard, and microphone more often to "do a lap."

But when it comes to physical danger, like actual death, I'm in a good place (unlike with my last job at a medical lab).

At the medical lab, I was a courier and phlebotomist, facing many dangers from accidents while drawing blood and all the expected dangers of work on the road.

Luckily, many safety protocols were in place to keep people as safe as possible, but the risks were there.

Every time you get behind the wheel, you face those dangers, but when driving is your job, that puts you at a higher risk.

That's why I'm not surprised by the descent study by personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine (Florida).

They scoured data from the NSC (National Safety Council) from 2011 to 2022 pertaining to deaths in the workplace.

They showed that fatal accidents in the transportation field are among the highest. Highways, water, air, rail, if transportation was involved, it was counted.

Like I said before, I'm very fortunate; I got out of my last job because of the stress of driving and dealing with the road hazards were getting to me (mentally and physically).

The States With The Lowest Workplace Fatalities

The initial goal of Anjdjar & Levine's survey was to determine which states had the fewest workplace fatalities over 12 years.

Washington cracked the top 5 when it comes to fewest. Kudos to us. Here are the top 10 'Safest' states (i.e., states with the fewest workplace fatalities).

10 – Maryland

9 – Minnesota

8 – Delaware

7 – California

6 – Massachusetts

5 – New Hampshire

4 – Washington

3 – New Jersey

2 – Connecticut

1 – Rhode Island

The States With The Highest Workplace Fatalities

The 5 states with the most fatalities in the workplace are West Virginia, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

What are states like Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Washington doing differently than the 5 worst states just mentioned?

We hope to know those answers soon. Do you feel safe at your job? Tap the App and let us know.

