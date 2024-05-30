1-in-3 Washingtonians Want To Ban Office Romance!

There is an old saying about “Never dip your pen in company ink.”

It is a smart one, usually meant to warn of dangers dealing with office romance, work place hookups, and desk dates.

I’ve had a minor successful work place romance. We dated for over 6 months, and when we broke up, it was due to feelings not growing. Nothing work place related, besides the fact that that is how we got to know each other.

My co-worker John Riggs met his beautiful bride Michelle at our work place, and have been happily married for 23 years.

Couples at work Canva loading...

You might have your own opinion on the matter, but how does the rest of Washington feel?

DatingAdvice.com asked 3,000 people nationwide the questions:

What are the current attitudes toward office romances?

Are they still seen as acceptable or has the sentiment shifted?

Get our free mobile app

The result here in the evergreen state? 36%, more than 1-in-3 Washingtonians see office romances as a bad idea. Even to the point they should be banned.

Compared to the national average, 52% of respondents feel that office romances are outdated.



Giphy.com

If you want to be mischievous with the Washington numbers, 1 out of 3 are against it, meaning, the other two in the office are the ones who might be putting in some overtime and scoring some office benefits.



Giphy.com

For a full breakdown of Dating Advice’s survey, including how they would handle a company-wide accidental romantic e-mail, visit DatingAdvice.com.

How do you feel about work place romances? Tap the App and let us know!

Get our free mobile app

15 Places in the Tri-Cities To Find Unbelievable Romance We asked you on Facebook where the best places in Tri-Cities to find romance were and you responded with some great locations. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals