Washington Ranked #1 for WiFi Spending in the U.S.

Washington state tops the list when it comes to WiFi spending. How much do we spend, and who are our closest competitors when it comes to those spending dollars for digital access? Keep reading for those answers.

Are You As Fed Up With The Internet As I Am?

I, like many of you, are fed up one way or another with the internet. If it's not connectivity issues, then it's comparability issues, and if it's not that, then it's either the lack of interesting content or the price is too high.

hand holding a smartphone with a red screen. Onur Binay via Unsplash loading...

For me, it's the connectivity and buffering issues that bring out the high-tech WiFi rage in me. I don't really watch TV, and when I do, it's usually the show Ghost Adventures. Early on, when I started getting into it, and the show would stop to buffer, I'd laugh it off by saying that "ghosts are doing it" or "it's too scary; the TV can't handle it."

shadows of people walking through blue lines of a computer landscape Robs via Unsplash loading...

Now, I'll jump between Roku or my TV, try it on Hulu or HBO Max, and then just get frustrated and turn it off.

Do I want to spend more money for a better connection? No! But it seems like many in Washington would.

WiFi Spending Survey Shows Washington in Top Spot

A survey conducted by DesignRush scoured data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and was able to rank each state's spending per capita when it comes to connecting to the internet.

united states at night, cities are lit up. NASA via Unsplash loading...

Washington claimed the top spot by spending, on average, $5.7 billion on access to the internet over the course of a year. Beating out Kansas (ranked #2) and Texas (ranked #3) (among the other 47 states).

Broken down, that's an average of $2,153.16 per household! Do you pay that much for internet access? If not, do you pay more or less? Do you need the net so much that you'd pay more to have access, or are you like a growing number of people who wish they could cut the cord and spend some time as a hermit?

cut wood log next to an axe in the grass. Paint written on the wood log that says 'no wifi zone' Discover Savsat via Unsplash loading...

