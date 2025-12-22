Is Washington and the Pacific Northwest ready for a Wet Rat Winter? What even is that, and why should we be prepared for it (or against it)? We have the details below!

It’s Cold, They’re Cold

You know that meme, “If you’re cold, they’re cold, bring them inside.” Well, that meme might just become a reality to many people in the Evergreen State, whether we want it to or not, and we can give thanks to all the unusual weather Mother Nature has dumped on us recently.

mouse looking at screen Nikolett Emmert via Unsplash loading...

All the water from the recent rains and floods may have pushed mice, rats, and other rodents into the sewage system, and now there is a concern of “Toilet Rats.”

A Warning From Seattle & King County’s Public Health

“The heavy rain and floodwaters may sweep rodents into the sewer systems. If a rat visits your toilet, take a deep breath and follow these tips.” – Public Health – Seattle & King County Facebook

This was a recent posting on the King County (Seattle) Public Health’s social media. The following tips make sense.

#1 – Don’t Panic

#2 – Close Lid & Flush

#3 – Pour Dish Soap into the Toilet

#4 – If Rat doesn’t flush, keep the lid closed & call pest control company (or set a trap in your bathroom and leave the bathroom door closed.



Giphy.com

The rodents may have been washed into the sewer systems, and old pipes make great walkways. When the animals smell food and grease, they’ll follow the smell, right into your house.

If you do experience the Wet Rat Winter, it is advised to contact your local Public Health Department and not attempt to keep the animal as a new pet.

