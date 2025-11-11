Everyone is feeling the financial pinch and is making decisions on what to cut back on or completely cut out altogether in order to save money. Well, we have a list of 13 things that are sucking more and more money out of our Washington wallets, and you can check out that full list below.

This Could Help With The Holiday Shopping

Holidays are always a heavy burden when it comes to your finances. Black Friday, then local business Saturday, followed by 'What did I forget Sunday' and finally Cyber Monday, and that's just one weekend of the year.

hand holding money on fire. JP Valery via Unsplash loading...

We, as a society, are always spending. 'It's good for the economy, for the country,' some say. But right now, with prices rising, paychecks not lasting as long, and many people losing jobs, it might be time to worry less about finding that perfect thing to buy and more about saving.

When Is Enough, Enough?

Tightening the belt, cutting back, waiting for a sale, it's easier said than done, but our list of 13 items you're spending too much money on might be a good starting spot for you, if you're ready to take that first step, that's between you and your bank account. But here are some things to think about.

13 Items We Are Spending Too Much Money On Quit wasting so much money on these specific items. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

How are you cutting back, or are you? On average, how much do you spend in a month? And in which ways could you tighten that belt? Tap the Station App, and sound off by sending us a message and letting us know.

