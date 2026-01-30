We here in Washington know the importance of walking, and kudos to us here in the Evergreen State because we were in the Top 10 of walking states… at least that’s our goal for the new year.

Getting Your Butt Up And Walking!

There is no shortage of studies that show how important walking is. Not just for your physical health, but also for your mental and emotional health.

Harvard Health noted how just 2 and a half hours a week of walking can significantly reduce heart disease by 30%. Breaking that down, that’s only 21 minutes a day. Every time you sit to doom scroll on your phone, you could be walking around your house, which will help you kill 21 minutes while helping you live longer.

Back in August, I wrote about how Washington had some of the most walkable cities in the country, and now, for our goals of walking more this year, Kuru Foot Wear has us ranked as the 6th highest state with goals of walking more, thanks to a new survey from YouGov.

My Personal Struggle

I’m a heavier fellow; at my previous job, I was walking almost 6 miles a day as a medical courier. I drove a lot, but I was also getting in and out of the car, walking through parking lots, in and out of hospitals, taking stairs, etc. I was moving.

Now with my Radio job and writing articles for our websites, I’m behind a mic and keyboard much more than a steering wheel, but that also means my feet aren’t pounding the pavement nearly as much.

This past summer, I was committed to working at it. I’m proud to say that at one point, I was able to walk for 4 miles straight without needing a break. Then winter came, and the cold fell, and now I have to start all over.

But just like everyone and their goals, it’s one step at a time, and the more steps we take, the better we will be overall.

