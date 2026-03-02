Say you saved up and were finally able to pull the trigger and purchase your dream car. Or you figure it’s time to bite the bullet and add the last bit of customization to your current ride, you so madly love. You decide to go all in and get that Vanity plate that would be the cherry on top of your sweet ride! But then that pesky government says NOPE! REJECTED! We have some of those rejections below.

The Dream License Plate

One of the funniest vanity license plates I’ve seen is simply my name, “Timmy”. Thanks to the character from South Park, a mentally handicapped child who is in a wheelchair and screams his name, seeing the Vanity Plate with the wheelchair handicap symbol next to “TIMMMMY” just makes me smile.

license plates Semyon Borisov via Unsplash loading...

The Wrong Plate Name

When we don’t get the chance to pick our license plates, that can be problematic. My friend Gloria got a new car, and she was so happy and excited. She named it, bought all the fancy swag for the inside, and then her license plate came in the mail.

“1Uggy4U”

READ MORE: Can I Get A Ticket For My 'Batman' License Plate Frame?

She was devastated. I laughed. She has since gotten a different car and indeed did not risk another DOL prank, and she got a nice Vanity Plate. Luckily for her, her choice wasn’t rejected, unlike these top 5 Washington vanity license plates.

Washington State's Top 5 Vanity License Plate Rejections The Washington State Department of Licensing has a pretty extensive list of what you can't put on your plate, but there are some that are just too good (or bad) to be true. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

READ MORE: Why More & More Washington Drivers Have Expired Car Tabs

What is your dream Vanity Plate? Tap the App and share your idea with us!

Get our free mobile app

Crazy Custom Plates More of these silly custom license plates.