Did you know about these particular restaurants and their origins in the Pacific Northwest? Sure, everyone has heard of Starbucks and knows where that highly successful coffee chain stems from (Seattle, just in case you didn't). But what about some of these other fast food and delicious dining destinations?

A few surprised me, and to think my new knowledge (and shortly yours too) is all because of a little fun "one-upmanship" over dinner with a friend from out of town.

My wife's friend, Meghan, was visiting from Utah, and one night we found ourselves at Red Robbin for Dinner.

The dinner guest, being my wife's friend, I sat back and listened to them talk about their favorite TV shows, work drama, books they were reading, etc.

A lull in the conversation came, and wanting to crack the silence, I shared the only real bit of knowledge I could think to add to banter.

"Did you know, this Red Robin was the first franchise location (in Yakima) in the chain in 1979?"

She then shared her interesting fact about Arctic Circle being from her home state. The conversation grew till we were at a standstill. Take a look at the fun list of places we discussed.

What other major restaurant chains got their start in Washington and or Utah? I know there are many, many more. Tap the App and let us know, and we’ll get it added to our list.

