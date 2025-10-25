If you’re a gambler and you’re betting on spotting a UFO, looking up to the skies in Washington state would be a good bet. So good in fact, that a gambling website doubled down on the stats and reports and ranked the top states to spot a UFO (or a UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, for those in the know).

My UFO Encounter Near Sunnyside, WA

I believe in extra-terrestrials. I’ve never met one, but I do believe in them (so, keep that in mind if I ever give you words of encouragement, telling you that I believe in you).

I have witnessed a UFO just outside Sunnyside, Washington, back in August of 2017. I’ve written about this experience (with video) many times over the years (check the story out here).

Whether what I saw was from another planet, or from our planet by the government (or future, or future government), I don’t know, I just know it fit the qualifications of a UFO, it was unidentified (by me), it was in the sky (flying), and there was some type of OBJECT there.

How Washington Took the Top Spot Again

The odds of me seeing another UFO are pretty good, at least here in Washington State, where we hold the top spot again in sightings in the country, courtesy of a study from online gambling hub Casino.ca.

Taking into account people per capita, reported sightings to the National UFO Reporting Center, as well as media coverage, they were able to rank each of the states for the sightings of UFOs.



Is the Pacific Northwest a UFO Magnet?

Washington claimed the top spot once again with 1 out of every 1,021 residents spotting something weird in the skies. Oregon came in 2nd with 1 out of every 1,105 residents. Why the Pacific Northwest? What are your thoughts? Tap the App and share your insights, and click here for the full breakdown from Casino.Ca.

