Chocolates and flowers. The good old-fashioned, reliable gift for romance lovers on Valentine’s Day. But what is a good substitution for the “classics”? We asked, and you answered.

People’s Personal ‘Chocolates & Flowers’

Those traditional gifts may not work with a lot of people. Many have sinus issues and can’t handle flowers or have a nut allergy, and will die (or at least swell up and break into a rash) if that chocolate has something extra crunchy contained in it.

So what is a good substitute for Chocolates and Flowers? That’s the question we asked our listeners, and as always, they did not disappoint.

“What’s your version of Chocolates and Flowers?”

We had some responses that were close to the original question but different:

“Maple Bar and Live Plants” - Anastasia S.

“Reese’s and Venus Fly Trap with a taste for blood!” – Steve J.

“Chocolate chip cookies and bulbs to plant” – Roxanne K.

Then we have the traditional food of love that was suggested by so many people.

Tacos and Tequila, Booze and Tacos, or Alcohol and Nachos were very popular forms of answers.



The Most Popular Replacement For Chocolate And Flowers

But asking our Washington listening and reading audience what their version of Chocolates and Flowers that they’d like for Valentine’s Day, an overwhelming response was for:

Weed and Tattoos!

So if you know that your loved one is into those practices and you’re stumped about what to get them on the day of love, now you have two ideas… Weed and Tattoos.



What is your perfect replacement for Flowers and Chocolate? Tap the App and let us know.

