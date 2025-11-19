Could Thanksgiving Pizza be the new tradition that Washington families will embrace this year? A whole family gathered around the table, being thankful for their lives and a slice of turkey and cheese. My family just might.

It’s Not Delivery, It’s Thanksgiving

I had no idea this product even existed until my buddy Harvey posted the picture on his Facebook page. My jaw dropped, and I asked him all about it. At a glance, I assumed it was some sort of work of AI, but then I noticed his thumb, and I was sold.

pizza box and thumb Pic Courtesy of Harvey Wolney of DiGiorno loading...

Will Timmy Try Thanksgiving Pizza?

It’s been a while since I’ve written a Timmy Tries article, and for certain reasons that I’m not at liberty to talk about, if I do try it, it’ll be mine and my wife’s little secret. And probably the rest of the radio station around lunch time, when the smell floats from the microwave to all the different studios in the building.

READ MORE: Yakima Man Makes Holiday No-Bakes, Almost Burns House Down

I’ve been trying to start a Thanksgiving tradition in my home where, instead of the normal turkey with all the fixings, we have a steak! Fortunately, I have family members who love me and want to keep ‘traditional’ traditions alive.



Giphy.com

The Thanksgiving Pizza

From DiGiorno, the Thanksgiving Pizza comes with Roasted Turkey, green beans, crispy onions, dried cranberries, and gravy drizzled on the pizza, served with a Detroit-style crust. To share a quote, my friend said when posting his picture of this pizza:

“Thanksgiving at the house of Harv is going to be Legendary!!!”

Will your Thanksgiving be Legendary? Tap the App and let us know what your plans will be, and if they’ll include pizza or not.



Giphy.com

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker