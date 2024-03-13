Wake Up, Washington! More Data Proves To Stop The Time Change!

How early were you to everything on Sunday or Monday? Luckily, with much of the technology, our clocks change themselves for us, so that’s one less thing to worry about, especially when the time changes can be rough on our personal tickers.

If I had my way, we’d stay at this current time (Daylight Saving), but it looks like the Federal Government will keep dragging its feet, and we won’t get to stay on the permanent change. Luckily, our local Washington government realizes that and is taking steps to keep us on standard time (more about that here).

In case they need MORE reasons to stop with the time-changing nonsense, a study out of Michigan has shown a 24% increase in heart attacks on the Monday following the switch to daylight saving time.



On top of that, Finland researchers have shown that ischemic stroke was 8% higher during the first couple of days after the time change.

But until a decision is made by the powers that be, you can take steps to beat those risks by getting extra sunshine before the change, getting settled in for the night a little earlier gradually before the time change can help, and most importantly, don’t overcompensate with caffeine. Too much is not great for the heart.

