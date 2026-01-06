Stargazing is one of the most peaceful, beautiful, romantic, and free things that you can do in Washington. But with the abundance of light pollution (yes, I said light pollution, more on that below), it might be hard to find a good spot to get cozy and get lost amongst the stars. We have some suggestions for you.

The Perfect Date Night Activity

Dating is expensive, so that’s where the activity of star gazing really shines. This was one of my “go-to’s” when I was on the dating scene.

two people looking at the night sky. Mark de Jong via Unsplash loading...

Many dates were spent on the hood of my 1981 Oldsmobile Delta Royal, staring at the sky, talking about life, and sharing dreams of the future.

Now that I’m married, and that car is long gone, my wife and I just throw a blanket down in the backyard and stare off into space… that is, if the light pollution allows it.

Too much Light Pollution

For some of you, this may be a new term, but it does exist. The more populated areas have more lights, making it brighter and harder to see the stars.

Luckily, in the evergreen state of Washington, we have plenty of rural places to get lost among the twinkles (as long as there are no clouds). Take a look at our top picks of places to get lost in the night sky.

5 of the Best Places to Stargaze in Washington State If you love stargazing and wonder about the mysteries of the universe, here are five places in Washington State that you'll want to visit to see the stars. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals



Giphy.com

