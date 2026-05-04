How strongly does the force run in Washington? With Star Wars day coming up (May 4th, May the Fourth, May the Force, get it…. Of course you get it, otherwise why would you be reading this article), we now know how much the Evergreen state loves the galactic soap opera compared to the rest of the country.

The Force Is Mostly Strong With Washington

The fine folks at Hard Rock Bet decided to put their midichlorians to work and figure out the ranks of each state, based on online searches for anything and everything a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

star wars character on a dessert Michael Marais via Unsplash loading...

According to their research, Washington ranks as the 9th state overall obsessed with Star Wars, with over 47 thousand searches in 24 hours. The other states around us that we pay attention to (namely, California and Oregon) came in at #1 and #16, respectively.

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Other data scoured from this research shows that less than half the people (42%) prefer the prequel trilogy compared to the original trilogy or the other (Disney) films.

star wars character with space and planets background Venti Views via Unsplash loading...

Of the original trilogy, 29.3% liked those more, and 20.7% prefer the spin-offs like Solo or Rogue One or the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu films. Not surprisingly (to my nerdy heart), only 8.1% like the sequel trilogy.

Other Star Wars Facts From This Research

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ranks as the most searched Star Wars flick, followed by Rogue One and then A New Hope. Solo: A Star Wars Story is the least popular Star Wars film (which, in my opinion, gives it another chance, not nearly as bad as some say).

Where do you stand on the Star Wars films? Which era is your favorite? Are you Jedi or Sith? Republic or Empire? Anakin, Luke, or Rey? Tap the App and let us know, and have a happy May the 4th, and prepare for Revenge Of The Fifth!

The Filming of 'Star Wars': Behind the Scenes Photos Behind the scenes photos from the filming of 'Star Wars,' which began shooting on March 22, 1976. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

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