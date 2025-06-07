How smart is Washington as a whole? You might look around at your neighbors and think that it can't be that high, especially depending on where you live and who your neighbors are. But as a collective, Washington ranks pretty high up there compared to the other 49 states of America.

We have to be one of the top states; think about it: we have Microsoft, Boeing, Amazon, Starbucks, some of the top technical operating businesses out there, and Starbucks to help keep them energized and caffeinated (that was me making a little joke).

We now have stats that show how smart we are, and it is all thanks to a recent study from Freename.

woman with red hair writing on a dry erase white board. ThisIsEngineering via Unsplash loading...

They were able to rank the top 10 smartest states by looking at educational achievements, IQ, business and professional indicators, intellectual engagement, standardized testing scores, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) innovation and focus, along with other factors.

While we didn't claim the top spot on their list (that honor goes to Massachusetts (with a score of 82.52), we did come in at Number 3 with an average IQ of 66.67, just behind the 2nd place state, Connecticut with a score of 70.8.

READ MORE: Washington's Most Misspelled Words!

What set Washington above the rest was our higher-than-average SAT scores and workers in STEM fields.

Which States Are 'Dumber" Than Washington?

With Washington nabbing the 3rd smartest spot on the list, it makes you wonder who rounded off the top 10. Well, here is the full list of the top 10 Smartest States.

#10: Minnesota



#9: Colorado



#8 Maryland



#7 New Hampshire



#6 New Jersey



#5 Virginia



#4 Vermont



#3 Washington



#2 Connecticut



#1 Massachusetts

Get our free mobile app

"Education in America varies widely from state to state, creating a landscape where some regions consistently outperform others in academic achievement and resources. States often ranked as the 'smartest,' like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Washington, benefit from a combination of well-funded school systems, highly qualified teachers, and a strong emphasis on higher education access."

- Freename CEO Davide Vicini.

For a more in-depth breakdown on Freename's study, visit NewsWeek.com.

woman reading, surrounded by books. Ying Ge via Unsplash loading...