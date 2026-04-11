A survey study found that 63 percent of adults had used apps to help track their health in the past 12 months. But how many of those people were losing sleep while trying to sleep better? More than you realize!

I’ll Sleep Later

With all of our lives so jam-packed with obligations and deadlines, our health is the main thing that suffers. Exercise, eating healthier, and most importantly, sleep! “I’ll sleep later” is the normal saying in my house, but later never comes, and when it does come, it’s not nearly long enough.

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I’m fortunate that I am able to get enough sleep. The quality of the sleep might not be that great, but I am working on it, including seeing a sleep specialist. I thought I was great at sleeping because I could fall asleep within a couple of minutes of my head hitting the pillow. Apparently, I was only able to do that because I was so exhausted, because of sleep apnea, I wasn’t getting the good sleep I needed. The CPAP device has done wonders.



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Now there’s a new worry for people, and that’s the apps and devices that are meant to help them.

What Is Orthosomnia?

In an article released by Psychology Today, a new trend is forming where these sleep apps and trackers are causing people anxiety, obsessing over their sleep tracking, and worrying about falling asleep which can bring on restless nights and insomnia.

The new concept has been dubbed “Orthosomnia”. It’s the idea that people are losing sleep while trying to sleep better.

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Do You Suffer From Orthosomnia?

If you believe you suffer from Orthosomnia here in Washington, Clinical psychologists, Michael Breus and Kelly Baron, point out 3 things to keep in mind:

1 - Remember that sleep trackers are not medical devices, and the accuracy can vary.

2 – Improving sleep comes from regular schedules, not from trackers.

3 – Getting away from the trackers and going old school with a written ‘sleep diary’ may help.

READ MORE: 7 Tips To Avoid The 'Night Sweets' During A Washington Summer

Check out the full article here, and when you get ready for bed tonight, remember, make your room cooler, darker, no caffeine a few hours before bedtime, don’t eat a few hours before bedtime, and once you lie down, put your phone down (preferably in a different room if your life allows it).

Sweet dreams.



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5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night If you're having a hard time getting good sleep at night, here are 5 tips from experts to help you get restful sleep. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins