Going to school, we were always filled with school pride. Especially with our sports (and for me, band) competitions. Our school is better than yours! But which School District in Washington can actually lay claim to be the best, and not just in the extracurricular activities? We have the list below.

Growing Up In Central Washington & The Naches School District

It’s been a minute since I was in school, like over 20 years, and to no one’s surprise, times have changed big time.

lady walking with school books, jean jacket, backpack. Element5 Digital via Unsplash loading...

I graduated from the class of 2000 from the home of The Rangers, the Naches Valley School District, and I can honestly say I have more fond memories of school than I do horror stories.

The teachers and staff, the buildings and equipment, the classes and projects, the students and friends, they all hold special places in my heart, and there’s a warmth that I don’t think kids nowadays will ever get.



Especially with the advancements in technology, computers, and who needs books or lockers, right?

Well, for me, Naches was #1, but according to Niche.com, it ranks at #107 (in diversity in all things education) and #166 over all Best School Districts. Out of 233 different school districts in Washington state, that’s not bad. And on the diversity rankings, that's a Solid C+ or B- if your teacher was cool (like many at Naches).

Here are the Top 10 Best School Districts in Washington

#10: Tahoma School District

#9: Camas School District

#8: University Place School District

#7: Pullman Public Schools

students in a classroom. Taylor Flowe via Unsplash loading...

#6: Bainbridge Island School District

#5: Issaquah School District

#4: Lake Washington School District

#3: Northshore School District

classroom Shubham Sharan via Unsplash loading...

#2: Mercer Island School District

#1: Bellevue School District

Then you have what the rankings were back just 3 years ago! Which school districts have stood the test of time, and which have slipped the curve of the grade and have fallen off the Top 10? Take a look.

