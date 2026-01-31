Which movie scared you as a kid? What horrified you so much that you had to sleep with the lights on or even run into your parents' bedroom and camp out with them? That’s the question we asked our listeners, and we got a ton of terrifying responses, but one was mentioned more than others.

My Scariest Movie Memory

I’ve always been a huge fan of the paranormal and extra-terrestrials in general. I am fascinated by the possibility of them and their interaction with us. E.T. scared the hell out of me, mainly because Drew Barrymore is close to my age, and I had a crush on her growing up, and E.T. sent power tools after my hopeful girlfriend!

But E.T. wasn’t the scariest movie of my childhood. That honor goes to the 1989 film Communion. Based on a true story by Whitley Strieber and starring Christopher Walken. The scene of the alien poking his head into the door frame still haunts my dreams to this day.

The Scariest Film According To Our Audience

We recently asked our Yakima Valley (and wider Washington area) audience which movie they could watch over and over again, and not get bored, and had a fun turnout and response. You can check out that article HERE. We decided to go a little scarier route with this question.

“What’s the scariest movie you saw as a kid?”

That was the question posed to our listeners and readers, and we had a wide variety of responses.

All-time favorite slasher films with Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and Michael Myers, to films you wouldn’t think of as scary, like The Wizard of Oz or Clash of the Titans.

But two movies were mentioned more than any other, and one definitely frightened more people than the other.

Runner up is the original IT, instilling the fear of clowns, and not to be outdone by clowns, The Poltergeist (which did feature a scary clown), starring Yakima Alumni Craig T. Nelson, was the scariest movie for our listeners when they were growing up.

What movie frightened you as a child? Tap the App and let us know.

