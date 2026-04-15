Heading out to float the river this summer? Get out on the lazy lake to relax, take in the sun, and forget your troubles. Well, be careful that a whole new batch of troubles doesn't come floating in. We have 12 tips when it comes to being safe while having fun on the Washington rivers.

You Now Know The Best Rivers To Float

Last week, I wrote about the top 7 lazy rivers that are perfect for kicking back and relaxing while you're letting your life float on by (you can check that article out here).

man on a lake in an innertube Nick Rickert via Unsplash loading...

I added a couple of things to keep in mind before you start heading out to the water, but I got several messages asking for and giving safety (and in general) tips, so that you can have the best time possible. Check out our tips below.

12 Safety Tips From Listeners For Floating Washington Rivers Float season is officially open. Here are some tips listeners gave us to ensure you have a fun and safe float season! Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

dog in a lake shaking water off. Greg Keelen via Unsplash loading...

Do You Have Anything To Add?

Now that you know, about the water flow, before you go (sorry, I couldn’t help but rhyme), what tips do you have that we can add to the list?

Or is there another topic (river floating-related) that you’d like to tackle? If you have thoughts, by all means, Tap our Station App and send us a message letting us know your thoughts, or river floating life hacks!

If they’re good enough, we’ll add them to our list, or write a completely new article based on your topic (and give you a shout-out, too).

When it is all said and done, just be safe out there on the water, and have a fun summer.

READ MORE: Video Of The 3 Deepest Lakes In Washington!