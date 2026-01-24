Washington lawmakers may start what is called the “Recycling Refunds Act”, and like most names that sound like a great thing, but will it really be beneficial, or just another way to raise prices of products? Let’s discuss below.

The Recycling Refunds Act

House Bill 1607 would have consumers pay an extra ten cents on each bottle or “beverage container” that is purchased. That’s the bad news. The good news is you could get that money back when you recycle.

The Purpose Of House Bill 1607

The sponsor of House Bill 1607, Rep. Monica Stonier, hopes the new law will fight litter and garbage, especially plastic, adding that in states that use a refund program like this, there have been rises in recycling rates.

According to a statistic given by King 5 News, Washington spends around $12 million each year cleaning up roads and highways, which adds up to more than 26 million pounds of garbage.

Will This Help The Environment?

There’s no doubt in my mind that this could help the environment. For me, just reading about this made me angry and want to give up sodas. Ten cents per container, does that mean a 24-pack of Dr. Pepper is going to go up by an additional $2.40? I already thought the prices were high.

As far as getting that dime back when you recycle, that’s great, but is it really the full dime? At least with the aluminum that my father and I recycle, they go by weight and poundage, so I’m sure that wouldn’t translate as fairly as the Recycling Refunds Act would state on paper.

It is interesting that the people in the know about recycling, the Washington Refuse & Recycling Association, are opposed to this legislation, stating that right now is not the best time to implement it, with costs of everything already so high.

I just hope more research is done before a final bill is voted on, but how do you guys feel? Tap the App, send us a message, and sound off.

