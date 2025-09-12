Remember that time that Washington police had to help a woman who was trapped inside her home by little fuzzy trash pandas? Neither do I, and that’s why when this video popped up on my radar, I wanted to help spread the awesomeness.

A Wholesome Twist to Police Response

When the news is filled with doom and gloom, and when it seems like the authorities are always getting only negative press, it’s neat to see a glimpse at a simpler time.

A time when police helped a lady out who was scared of masked-wearing burglars.

two raccoons on a wooden deck. trees in background Fr0ggy5 via Unsplash loading...

Okay, they were raccoons, so furry bandits who look like they’re wearing burglar masks.

As reported by King5 News last year, roughly 100 raccoons overran a lady’s property, scaring her and forcing her to take shelter inside her home.

100 Raccoons: A Furry Frenzy in Kitsap County

“They were shocked, they had never seen that many raccoons in one place, nobody ever remembers being surrounded by a swarm of raccoons. This was a first.”

– Kitsap County Sheriff spokesperson Kevin McCarty.

raccoon Chris Ensminger via Unsplash loading...

A Furry Feeding Habit Gone Wild

Who is to blame? It seems like the woman was the one originally at fault, as she had been feeding them for quite a while, around 3 decades. But it only started getting out of hand roughly a few weeks before.

READ MORE: Remember That Time Seattle PD Fought A Guy With A Samurai Sword?

In what seemed like a weird Disney horror flick, she was hearing non-stop scratching on the walls from the hungry animals.

Finally, in October of 2024, the lady couldn’t take it anymore and contacted the authorities.

Check out this video as broadcast by King5 Seattle.

What Happened to the Raccoons?

Looking for an update, since the animals were not aggressive towards humans, none had to be euthanized. It was reported by Fox13 in Seattle that the Poulsbo woman stopped feeding the animals, and they eventually left.

Let that be a lesson: food is expensive enough, don’t share it with freeloaders, and don’t feed wild animals.

raccoon sitting in a tree. Kim Lingo via Unsplash loading...

