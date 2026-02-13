Why is Presidents’ Day even a thing? It’s a holiday, sure, but besides the day off (for some of us), do we really celebrate it? Why does this holiday exist when many of the previous Presidents haven’t really been worth celebrating by a majority of people? We’ll take a look at the history of this ‘Day off.’

Not Like Other Holidays

On Halloween, many dress up and beg for candy. On Christmas, many give gifts and celebrate the birth of Jesus. On Independence Day, we barbecue and blow stuff up. Thanksgiving is filled with food and family members you’re thankful for, not seeing the other 364 days of the year. So what do we do, and what is the point of Presidents' Day?

On the political spectrum, I’d like to consider myself pretty down the middle. There’s stuff that President Obama did that I loved and that I hated. Same thing with President Trump, President Biden, President Clinton, and both Presidents Bush. I was alive for President Regan, but too young to know the world around me or have a personal opinion of the time.

But it always seemed weird that we celebrate Presidents’ Day, especially when our current (and past several) commander-in-chief’s have angered more than made happy.



The Reason For The Holiday

Presidents’ Day was originally celebrated in 1879 to honor our first President, George Washington’s birthday (February 22nd, 1732). It has evolved and expanded to celebrate Abraham Lincoln (who was born on February 12th, 1809), and eventually all of the US Presidents (no matter your opinion of them).

It was moved to the third Monday of the month celebration in order to give workers a 3-Day weekend (if you’re a federal employee, or have a really cool boss).



How Can You Celebrate Presidents’ Day?

Well, many of us in Washington State will still be working in, so if you’re in the profession that gets the day off, celebrate it however you want, just don’t rub our noses in it.

The options to celebrate are open-ended. If you want to stay historical and patriotic, read a book or watch a movie based on the subjects.

If you’re looking for more fun with your Presidents, might I suggest the movies Air Force One with Harrison Ford or Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, or even Independence Day.

In fact, just treat it like Independence Day, only don’t blow stuff up. Have fun, be safe. How will you celebrate (if you get the day off)? Tap the App and let us know.

