The Average Amount Of Prenups In Washington Is Eye-Opening

I’ve been married for 11 years. It is my first marriage, and I’m so blessed and delighted.

When we were engaged and discussing our future together, the topic of a prenuptial agreement did come up.

Thankfully, it was in a joking way.

I believe the conversation went something like this:

Me: Do you think we need a prenup?

Future Wife: Do YOU think we need a prenup?

Me: Well, let’s just say this: In the end, you keep your Law and Order DVDs, and I’ll keep my comics.

Future Wife: Okay, but I can also pick through some of your DVDs.

Me: Okay, but I get half your shoe collection… the left shoe of each pair!

Future Wife: You’re a Monster!



It has been a strong, healthy marriage, and I’m so thankful. When we married, we were both all in.

Shared financial information, good and bad, and we handled it together. We are a great team.

For those couples that kept their finances separate, they have their reasons, and if it works for them, more power to you!

Whatever can keep your relationship safe and sane, I’m all for it.

I was quite surprised when I saw that almost 1 in 5 couples in Washington have some sort of formal prenup.

A Washington Prenup Survey!

In a recent survey by TurboDebt, nearly 19% of Washington marriages have a prenuptial agreement in place (the national average is 13%).

The reason for this isn’t wrong.

It’s a way to safeguard your future if your plans don’t work out.

A way to avoid extra divorce drama.

A way to protect your personal savings pre-marriage.

The survey of 3,000 people also discusses the negative side of it, with 35% of couples saying that the talk caused some conflict in the marriage and 42% of couples surveyed regretting NOT getting one.

Do I Regret Not Getting A Prenup?

After 11 years of marriage, I’m still happy with how my wife and I handled this delicate discussion.

Especially since DVDs are being phased out and comic books are still gaining in popularity and value. (I’m joking… kind of).



