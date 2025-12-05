We know what the most popular toys for Christmas are going to be this year, and surprisingly, it doesn’t involve a screen! You read that right, video games, VR, and tablets are taking a backseat to regular games, retro toys, and slime this year in Washington! We have the list below.

It’s Tough Being A Parent At Christmas

It is so hard being a parent at Christmas time. The wallet is drained, the time is stolen, and the last thing you want to do is feel like you let down your family. The children believe Santa has all the magic and abilities to make things happen, but what they will learn one day is that he gets a lot of help from the parents.

tree and presents at christmas time. Clint Patterson via Unsplash loading...

Breaking My Dad’s Heart At Christmas

For the record, I’m not a parent, I have a dog named Rusty, and he’s pretty easy to please. But I know being a parent is tough because of my cousins and close friends. And because I know I broke my dad’s heart one Christmas.

In 1990, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were all that little 9-year-old me loved, and the only thing I asked Santa for was the Technodrome playset. While out shopping at Costco in Yakima, they had a giant stack of them, and I begged my parents to get one before they ran out. Nope, we weren’t Christmas shopping for us, but for other people. The plastic bad guy base for Krang and Shredder was not purchased that day by my family.

Christmas morning, under the tree, there was no Technodrome, but the Ninja Turtles’ flying vehicle, the “Turtle Blimp”. Being older and wiser, I wish I could go back and change that morning, because I cried and cried. I wasn’t a spoiled kid by any means, but when a 9-year-old has their hopes that high. I was told that Santa tried.

READ MORE: Have You Heard About This 'Santa Conspiracy'?

My dad and I have talked about that Christmas several times, and he shared with me his emotions he had that day, the sadness of letting me down (even though I played with that Turtle Blimp so much and even had it hanging over my bed for quite a while).

Just remember, as a parent, even though what’s under the tree might not be what they want, as long as you’re there for them and help teach and guide them, in the long run, they’ll understand and love you even more for the effort.

Now that you know my heartbreaking story of a piece of plastic from 35 years ago and the popular toy of 1990, what’s popular in 2025? Check out the list.

Most Popular Toys For Christmas 2025 According to a recent survey, the number one item on most kid's Christmas list is games, slime and nostalgia toys. Who knew that kids were actually interested in things that did not involve a screen??!! Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens

kid playing with lego toys Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash loading...

What toy brings back Christmas memories for you (good or bad)? Tap the App and share your story.

Get our free mobile app