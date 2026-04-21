Phubbing is on the rise in Washington. Most don’t even know they’re doing it, but it is alienating people, hurting friendships, and in some cases destroying relationships. So what is Phubbing, and how can you combat it? We’ll explore that below.

What Is Phubbing?

The term "phubbing" was coined in 2012 by an advertising agency to describe antisocial behavior, and sadly, most of us have done it. Whether you’ve meant to or not. Whether intentional, boredom, or simply out of habit.

women outside, looking at a phone. Eve via Unpslash loading...

According to Wikipedia, Phubbing is:

“The act of ignoring one’s immediate social interactions in favor of engaging with a smartphone.”

The word is a combination of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’. Make sense?

Why Does Phubbing Happen?

Several reasons why people Phub can include the joy and sudden dopamine spike from a notification or a LIKE. Boredom (like I mentioned above), and even FOMO… the Fear Of Missing Out.



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You know you really have a problem when you’re constantly checking the phone, or even leaving it on the table during a meal, just so you can take a peek, even when you’re not needed.

My Experience Phubbing

As much as I’d love to say that I’m not guilty of phubbing, I am. I did become more aware of it many, many years ago when I was on a date. The girl seemed to get her phone out every couple of minutes and check it. I felt it was rude, her constantly checking turned out to be due to a family emergency, so that was acceptable, but made me realize that we need to be MORE in the moment.

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I now only Phub when the conversation I’m in the middle of turns to politics. To me, it’s just better to stay out of it. Usually, it is between family members, and that’s when I open up my phone and look for muted cat videos and memes.

woman with cat ear hairpice holding a phone. Cereza via Unsplash loading...

How Can You Cut Back On Phubbing

I’ve found that just leaving the phone somewhere you are not, or turning it off, helps me. I try to stay focused on conversations, and as much as I may love my phone, I remember that we as a society went decades without being connected at the hip to the world. It’ll survive for a little while without me being connected to it.

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10 Places You Shouldn't Being Using Your Phone While phones have become an integral part of our lives, there are certain places where we should give them a little break. By being mindful of our phone usage, we can fully engage with the present moment, create meaningful connections, and appreciate the world around us. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews