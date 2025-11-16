A new bill just passed in Pennsylvania is leading the way to ensure pets are considered family members and not just property. Could Washington soon take the steps to do the same, and do you think it’s a good thing? Read the full story and let us know your thoughts below.

What Passed In Pennsylvania

House Bill 97 was recently passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, which, according to NBC Affiliate WFMJ, recognizes pets as living beings and not just property. Now the bill will soon move to Pennsylvania’s state senate for consideration.

mom, dog, child in a grassy playground Josue Michel via Unsplash loading...

Why Is This Bill Important?

What this bill aims to do is to treat ‘companion animals’ as members of the family and not just property. This is especially important in divorce cases. Usually, pets are considered property, but the bill would have judges treat the furry family members like they were children. Looking out for what is best for the animal.

This would also ensure that service animals would remain with the particular party who uses the service animal.

I’m sure you’ve heard many stories about messy divorces where a family dog or cat was used as leverage to get other assets. For many, they would give up their car or their house if it meant keeping their best friend, their ‘fur baby’, safe and sound in their lives.

family members with a dog and cat. Sarandy Westfall via Unsplash loading...

It does make me wonder, if this new law would be taken beyond Family Court. For example, what would be the legal ramifications of someone accidentally hiting a pet on the street vs hitting a human child with their car?

READ MORE: Check Out The Top Dog Friendly Cities & Counties in Washington?

Pennsylvania isn’t the first state to take these steps. Similar laws are on the books in 7 states: Alaska, California, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire, and New York that allow courts to look at the best interests of pets, much like for children.

What Do You Think About Pet Rights In Washington?

Should Washington follow in the same path as these other states? Do you think pets should be treated as children or as property? Send us a message using the Station App, and let us know your thoughts.

