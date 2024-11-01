9 Of The Most ‘Zen’ Cities Are In Washington & Oregon

9 Of The Most &#8216;Zen&#8217; Cities Are In Washington &#038; Oregon

As we get into the busy season, we’re all trying to find a way to relax.

A way to chill out, to find ‘Zen’.

Those ways can be as simple as reading a book, listening to music, zoning out with a movie, bingeing a TV show, or taking a hot shower or bath.

The problem with those is that distraction isn’t long-lasting; the stress will come flooding back in.

Stress and anxiety from life can wreak havoc on our mental health, causing many to seek peace and self-improvement.

It would help if you had a vacation or at least a nice day trip to relax and find Zen, and thanks to the fine folks at Mission Connection, we now have the top 150 most ‘Zen’ cities in the United States. Who knows, after a visit, you may want to relocate.

Mission Connection looked at Google reviews throughout America at cities with studios and businesses specializing in yoga, meditation, wellness spas, holistic health centers, etc.

From the research, they were able to rank the most Zen cities.

The best part of this list is that 4 of those cities are in Washington state, and not to be outdone, Oregon ranks in with 5 of the most Zen cities.

The Most ‘Zen’ Cities in Washington

  • Ranking #14 – Bainbridge Island
  • Ranking #18 – Leavenworth
  • Ranking #45 – Gig Harbor
  • Ranking #47 – Port Townsend
The Most ‘Zen’ Cities in Oregon

  • Ranking #6 – Bend
  • Ranking #7 – Ashland
  • Ranking #17 – Cannon Beach
  • Ranking #43 – Sisters
  • Ranking #143 – Yachats

If you need a place that could make your life the ‘Most Zen Possible,’ you might want to travel to Ojai, California. With the city surrounded by the Topatopa Mountains, it just sounds peaceful.

Check out the complete 150 Most Zen Cities list here.

