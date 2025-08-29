There's never a wrong time to enjoy a sandwich, but finding the perfect sandwich to enjoy can be the tricky part. Luckily, a new survey narrowed down where to look, and wouldn't you know it, Washington and Oregon have 3 of the top Sandwich shops (each) across the country!

Have you ever had that one sandwich that was so 'on point' that you're still chasing that high? The type of sandwich that you take a picture of and post it onto social media.

Social Media Is For Sandwiches

That's what social media is really for when you get down to it. Posting a picture of a great sandwich, for posterity's sake. My buddy told me that, and since that is the only thing he's ever posted, and will re-share the post on anniversaries, he's not entirely wrong. (Sandwich pictured here).

He lives a simple life online, one filled with meat, cheeses, some veggies, and a mixture of sauces that he's never been able to replicate, no matter how many times he's chased that dragon.

The Top Sandwich Shops In The Pacific Northwest

Sandwiches make the world go round, and these top spots in Washington and Oregon, ranked by Yelp, do their part to keep the world spinning!

That's right, Yelp compiled their 2025 Top 100 Sandwich Shops (according to their reviewers) list, and 6 spots in the Pacific Northwest can hold their hoagies high with pride!

The Top 3 Sandwich Shops In Washington (And Ranking In The Survey)

#67 Urban Chops in Auburn, Washington!

#71 Konvene Coffee in Seattle, Washington!

#77 Un Bien in Seattle, Washington!



The Top 3 Sandwich Shops in Oregon (And Ranking In The Survey)

#26 Nana's Guilty Pleasures in Portland, Oregon!

#46 Sisters Meat and Smokehouse in Sisters, Oregon!

#74 Spunky Monkey Coffee Kitchen in Portland, Oregon!



So you wanna try the best of the best? For that honor, you have to travel all the way to Hialeah, Florida, and visit Franky's Deli Warehouse. They were voted the best, but the real question is… can they make a mean PB&J?



