13 Weird Cryptids of the Pacific Northwest You Should Know
Everyone in the Pacific Northwest knows all about the elusive Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, for those who want to sound fancy when in deep discussions of Cryptids surrounding a bonfire with a tallboy in hand. But do you know about some of the other weird and uncanny animals that live in the lore of Washington and Oregon’s history?
READ MORE: Is Bigfoot Hunting Legal In Washington? Yes & NO!
Do you know about the Thunderbird or maybe the Amhuluk? We have a list of those and several others below, so you can bone up when you’re getting down with the fun and fascinating hunt for evidence and truth of cryptozoology in the PNW.
I was very excited back in January of 2024 when word came of a new type of Cryptid, a very mischievous one that wouldn’t cause any harm. Wouldn’t mutilate cattle or other livestock like El Chuppacabra, but this one was a prankster with the letter “G” all around Newport, Oregon.
What turned out to be a fun publicity stunt by the Newport Police Department definitely got some laughter and smiles, but for those of us with the “weird” in our hearts, we were kind of let down.
But that’s okay, even if the Gnewport Gnome turned out to be a bust, we still have these other 13 Cryptids to claim here in our corner of the world.
13 Mythical Cryptids Found in Washington & Oregon
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
What other Crypids that hang around in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho do you know about that we missed? Tap The App and share the weirdness with us, and we may add it to our list.
Famous People Who Believe In Bigfoot
Gallery Credit: Ken Hayes
5 Places That Bigfoot Is Most Likely Hiding in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals