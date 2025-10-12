Everyone in the Pacific Northwest knows all about the elusive Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, for those who want to sound fancy when in deep discussions of Cryptids surrounding a bonfire with a tallboy in hand. But do you know about some of the other weird and uncanny animals that live in the lore of Washington and Oregon’s history?

Do you know about the Thunderbird or maybe the Amhuluk? We have a list of those and several others below, so you can bone up when you’re getting down with the fun and fascinating hunt for evidence and truth of cryptozoology in the PNW.

big foot standing on a busy street surrounded by people walking by. Jon Sailer via Unsplash loading...

I was very excited back in January of 2024 when word came of a new type of Cryptid, a very mischievous one that wouldn’t cause any harm. Wouldn’t mutilate cattle or other livestock like El Chuppacabra, but this one was a prankster with the letter “G” all around Newport, Oregon.

What turned out to be a fun publicity stunt by the Newport Police Department definitely got some laughter and smiles, but for those of us with the “weird” in our hearts, we were kind of let down.

But that’s okay, even if the Gnewport Gnome turned out to be a bust, we still have these other 13 Cryptids to claim here in our corner of the world.

What other Crypids that hang around in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho do you know about that we missed? Tap The App and share the weirdness with us, and we may add it to our list.

