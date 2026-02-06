Looking at the drama and seemingly endless chaos of the world, it makes all of us long for simpler times. We asked our Washington audience what they wish would come back, namely which trend they would love to make a resurgence. After sifting through all the responses, we were able to pick out the top 3.

What’s Old Is New Again

Nostalgia is gripping many people's lives. The love for antique furniture, clothes, and VINYL. I recently wrote about Analog rooms and how people are longing for simpler times, and with those simpler times come simpler trends, so we asked our listening and reading audience for their thoughts.

“What’s a trend from the past you wish would come back?”

There were a few replies that were very specific and made me “LOL… out loud”.

“Jeans that make a butt look good!” and “Eating Tide Pods and letting Darwinism work itself out!”

But an overwhelming number of responses focused on 3 main topics.

The 3 Trends Washingtonians Want To Come Back

MANNERS & RESPECT – ‘Please’, ‘Thank you’, appreciating your elders and people who help you. Also, the respect knowing that if someone has a different opinion because they’ve lived a different life and have a different outlook, that it’s okay, not hateful. All in all, human decency.

“Being kind because it’s the right thing to do, not because a camera is rolling.” – Joshua Clum

HUMAN INTERACTIONS – Whether that is an actual talking phone conversation or face-to-face, people miss that. To a lesser extent, neighbors and friends drop by at random. The friendly surprise.



COMMON SENSE – A wise man once said, ‘Common Sense is hardly ever common.’ With the common sense also came accountability and the understanding that some actions have consequences.

What is your trend that you wish would make a comeback? Tap the App and let us know.

