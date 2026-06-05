Sure, we have Mother’s Day and Father’s Day to celebrate the people who gave us life, and (for many of us) raised us and were our first teachers on this planet. And some of their “teachings” still live rent-free in our heads.

READ MORE: 7 Funny Things Our Audience Believed As Kids

We asked, and you guys answered, about great parental advice that we were given in our youth. We have the best of the best below from our listening and reading audience.

woman holding a book that says 'parenting' Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash loading...

The Question We Asked Our Washington Audience

“What’s a phrase your parents used that you still hear in your head today?”

We asked that question, and we got a wide variety of answers from our Washington listening and reading audience. Something my mom always told me, and I now quote it often, “Not with that attitude!” Although I use it where it really shouldn’t be used (with a comedic premise). Example, someone says, “I’m so stuffed, I can’t eat another bite”, to which I’d say, “Not with that attitude!” It makes me laugh.



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Here are our audience’s answers to their parents’ words of wisdom.

“You’re fine, go play.” – David D.

“I only work for the electric company, I don’t own it!” – Debbie E. (meaning, shut the fridge door).

“Do as I say, not as I do!” – Sherry Shaw

“Children are to be seen, not heard!!!” – Liz E.

“Don’t go away mad, just go away.” – Esme C.



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And the two that really rang true to me as I went through all of our responses came from Samantha H. and Jacob R.

When getting a scrape or cut, Samantha’s parents would say, “It’s far from the heart”, meaning you’ll be fine, but a very sweet (and sarcastic) way of saying it.

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When it was time for some discipline, before the days of ‘being grounded’ or having your screen taken away, we would get spanked. Jacob’s father wore suspenders, which means he did not wear a belt, which would lead to his dad saying, “Son, give me your belt.” According to Jacob, he does not wear belts to this day, unless it’s a fancy occasion.

What’s a phrase that your parents use to say that still hangs with you today? Tap the App and let us know.