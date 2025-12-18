You’ve heard it before, in fact, quite a bit around this time of year. The saying “New Year, New Me!” But is that really going to be the case after December 31st? Well, we have a short list of things you can strive for that just might help with those resolutions.

Ideas For A New Year, New You

The New Year's resolution. A promise we make to ourselves to better ourselves. Although technically, there is no resolution that says it has to be for the better, if you’re a mad scientist, you can strive for evil, but I’ll save that topic for another day. For now, we’ll stay positive.

kid grinning Joshua Gresham via Unsplash loading...

We all have those ideas and goals, the ones that will help improve us. When it comes down to it, it’s a series of little choices that can build on one another. You want to eat healthier, but cheeseburgers are so dang good, have a salad with your burger instead of fries.

Want to get educated, turn off the news, and turn on the history channel. You want to get into better shape? Don’t hit the gym, just start walking more (build yourself up to going to the gym). So many little decisions you can make (and places to walk here in Washington).

people walking onto a ferry fr0ggy5 via Unsplash loading...

What the Resolution Stats Say

According to Drive Research, just 9% of Americans are actually successful in keeping their resolution for the entire 365 days into the New Year.

READ MORE: Washington Boomers Remember These 12 Things

Little goals and taking it one day at a time seem to be a big difference when it comes to keeping your resolution, but what are some good ones to strive for in the upcoming year? Here are 7 to help you get your brain thinking.

Get our free mobile app

7 New Years Eve Resolution Ideas New Years Eve Resolution Suggestions Gallery Credit: Dubba G