Vacation season is upon us, time to get out of the house, load up the old family trickster, and hit the road! But where will you be going? Well, we have some National Park destinations that are perfect for a fun getaway, all within hours of your location!

National Parks Are Important

National Parks are some of the most natural and beautiful places we can visit in our country, and luckily, Washington State has quite a few that you can visit.

welcome sign to a national park, trees, grass. Micah Sammie Chaffin via Unsplash loading...

Below we have a list of the 15 National Parks that are in the Evergreen State, perfect for a family day trip, some even a weekend (or longer) getaway. Just remember to play it safe and abide by the rules (that may vary from park to park).

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Basic National Park Rules

Although there are some things that they all share:

Stay on the trails!

Keep a safe distance from animals and other wildlife. Do not feed the wildlife or interact. Leave them alone, and chances are, they’ll leave you alone as well.

No-trace Camping, aka Leave No Trace (LNT) Camping. Leave a campsite in its original or even better condition than when you visited it.

Keep your pet on a leash (some parks don’t allow pets on trails).

Don’t fly drones.

READ MORE: Live In Yakima? Here Are The Closest National Parks For A Day Trip!

Other key notes are fire use, noise level, and vehicle use. Check the rules of the park you plan to visit so you’re in the know before you go.

National Parks of Washington State Washington State is home to 15 National Parks managed by the National Park Service. You might be surprised to know what some of these parks are!

Note: As one park site is sacred to the Nez Perce and discourages visitors, we have excluded it from the list below. Please respect all historic sites you may visit. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton



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Where are you heading to on vacation? Wherever you go, you can take us with you on the Station App, and by all means, we love to see photos!