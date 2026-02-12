I think Washington could have a pretty fun state-wide Mullet contest. We’ve had smaller versions in the past at the Central Washington State Fair (Yakima), Washington State Apple Blossom Festival (Wenatchee), and Southwest Washington Fairgrounds (Centralia) to name a few, but I’m talking about a big event, forget about the business in the front, it’ll ALL be partying in the back!

Best In Grow In PA

Recently, at a Pennsylvania Farm Show, they held a ‘Best In Grow’ that was all about the mullet! This was the 3rd year they’ve done it, and it has been growing in popularity (and for some contestants, length, I’m sure).

Why can’t we do something like this in a big way? An event where people can start planning and hang up their razors, cancel their barbershop appointments, and binge Joe Dirt 24-7 in preparation for the event!

If You Can Grow It, You Can Show It!

I’m a little lacking in the hair department. Yakima has had a fun turnout with its Beard-Fest events, but I can’t grow a full beard, so I’ve been on the sidelines for that, and even with this Mullet competition idea, unless we allow a “Skull-et,” I think I’d also be forced into the stands as a spectator.

Several places in Washington have both celebrated the Mullet in the past at their respective fairs, but I think it’s time we show the often-mocked hairstyle some love in a big way. Would you dig it?



