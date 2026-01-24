Money is tight, we all know that. But you are about to see some ways how you can save money and even make a little extra money (ways that perhaps you haven’t thought of) to give yourself some cushion. Well, we have 25 tips that could help you do just that below.

More Work, Less Pay Ain’t Cutting It

We work harder and longer hours, but it doesn’t seem like the money is working just as hard for us. What about a side hustle? Those can work out really well if you have the skill and, more importantly, the time and drive to do them.

person counting dollars. Alexander Grey via Unsplash loading...

There was a point in my life (mid-20s, early 30s) where I was not employed full-time, but had several part-time jobs, and even more side hustles to make ends meet. The part-time jobs (that had me fill out a W2) were for a medical lab as a driver, Hollywood Video (remember that place), and the radio station here in Yakima.

I mowed yards, recycled pop cans and cardboard, MC’d and performed weddings, and so much more. My side hustles were great side hustles (until they got too big, that I decided to do the taxpayer thing and report). Who would have thought that telling jokes around Washington for 10 years with some friends could lead to a small LLC?



Giphy.com

Not everyone is able to do these types of side hustles to make some extra cash or find ways to save money, but these 25 tips could be the ticket you need to help fill up your gas tank or purchase groceries.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

How do you save and make extra money? Tap the App and share your secrets.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Jobs Most People Wouldn't Do For Any Amount of Money