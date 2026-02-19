There are many types of men in this world. And there’s no shortage of ways to categorize them, but when you want to narrow down to a certain area from the larger scope of the world, it starts to get simpler to pop the different types of manly men into the different categories. Would you or your ‘beau’ fit in one of these Washington boxes? Check out the gallery below to find out.

I’m Not The Average Manly Man

I’ve joked to my wife many times about how I’m not a man. I don’t hunt, I’m not a big sports fan, I barely drink, I have a truck, but it’s mainly used to haul my lawn mower from Yakima to Naches to help with my father’s property.

man with a fish and net Eric Palmer via Unsplash loading...

I can fix a few things, but I’m not handy. My gifts are telling fart jokes and having a ton of useless knowledge, especially in the form of comic books and movies.

I know, not a prime catch… but someone put a ring on it! Jealous?!?

Manly Men Of The Pacific Northwest In My Family!

My brother is a manly man! Can fix cars, plays the drums, the bass guitar, and many other instruments. My uncle is a hunter, lumberjack, and, much like my dad, can fix anything that’s broken. And all three are huge sports fans! Some of the manliest men I’ve ever seen in the Pacific Northwest.

But most importantly, they’re loving, kind, and are always there to help. In my mind, they’re in a category of their own, or would fit in several of these categories that my friend Aly was able to put together about Washington state and the different types of men who live here.



Where would you (or the men in your life) fit in? Take a look at the gallery below, then Tap the App and send us a message letting us know.

