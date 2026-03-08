What is a lesson that life taught you that school never did? That was the question we asked our listening (and reading) audience through out Washington and the greater Pacific Northwest, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t learn a new lesson from their answers. Check out the best of the best below.

My Life Lesson Washington Schools Didn’t Teach Me

This might be a little controversial, but the life lesson that I hold near and dear to my heart that I learned AFTER I graduated, and AFTER I finished trade school. “It’s not what you know, it’s WHO you know.”

I was a B and C student my entire life. But most of my best opportunities in life have come from the relationships and ‘networking’ I’ve made throughout life. Whether it was in my career (and other side jobs/careers), to my comedy and entertainment work, to even my marriage, they all came to me because of friends, family, and people I know, and have helped along my path in life.

Comedic Life Lessons From Our Washington Audience

Some of the responses to our question: “What’s a lesson life taught you that school never did?” definitely made me laugh out loud. From ways of love to caution about information, here are my favorites.

“I would, in fact, be carrying a calculator all the time.”

“If they’ll sleep with you on the first date, then that’s conquered ground.”

- Gonzolon O.

And Jeff P. posted a great meme, which was a picture of musical artist Prince with the quote:

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

– Bob Dylan, Drummer of Metallica.



If you know why that’s funny, great! If you don’t, look up each of those names.

Serious Life Lessons From Our Washington Audience

Several life lessons bounced between money saving and government topics, but a majority of them dealt with putting yourself first.

“No one is going to put your best interests ahead of their own.”

– John R.

It is sad when you look at the world that way, but it does make sense. Even on an airplane, they tell you to attach your own emergency oxygen mask first before you help someone else.



But for people who do look to help others, when you can, that is great, just make sure that by helping them, it’s not going to put you down. Some people look for the generous and the kind-hearted, and use them.

To wrap this life lesson up, I’d say: Be kind, be smart, be responsible.

“Responsibility is a fact. Without it, you won’t survive.”

– Lacey J.

What is your life lesson that school didn't prepare you for? Tap the App and educate us.

