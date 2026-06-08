Life Lessons Washington Adults Wish They Knew at 20

Life Lessons Washington Adults Wish They Knew at 20

Charlesdeluvio via Unsplash

When you’re young, you believe you have all the time in the world. Then, time flies, and the next thing you know, you’re old. Time has a funny way of doing that to you. You lived hard, and now you’re paying the price for it. What would you tell your 20-year-old self if you could? That’s the topic of this article.

Words Of Age And Wisdom

“Save your knees & back, you’ll need them one day!”
– My Dad.

 

tsm/Timmy!
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My father gave me so much advice through the years, and I will never be able to repay him for all of his wisdom. But that quote about my knees & back (above) has really stuck with me. Luckily (knock on wood), now in my mid-40s, I have no knee or back pain.

READ MORE: Classic Parent Sayings From Washington Families

I’ve lifted well, learned the limits of my body and joints (not to say I didn't have fun and wasn't dumb growing up in central Washington), but fingers crossed, they’ll still be in good shape in another 40 years.

What Advice Would I Give To My Younger Self?

Besides normal “avoid dating this person” and “invest in crypto”, the advice I’d give to myself would be more health advice. Kind of like my father’s, although mine would involve “eat less peanut butter” (something I enjoyed WAY too much when I was younger) and exercise more (advice that MIGHT conflict with my father's).

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Scouring the internet, we stumbled upon a fun (and helpful) list of advice for people in their 20s to keep in mind for when they get older.

Reddit Shares Advice For 20 Somethings To Avoid Regret Down The Road

Reddit was asked: "What is something people in their 20s might not realize will significantly impact them as they reach their 40s?" While hundreds have weighed in, here's some of the best advice I found.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Nick Fewings via Unsplash
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What piece of advice would you give your younger self? Tap the App and let us know!

25 Hilarious Bits of Bad Advice You Can Choose To Follow or Not

Advice, it's one of those things people are going to offer up whether you ask them for it or not. We decided to solicit bad advice from people that you probably shouldn't follow.

Gallery Credit: ANGEL WELSH

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