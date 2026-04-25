7 Best Lazy Rivers to Float in Washington This Summer
Warmer weather means it’s skinny-dipping time… well, maybe. If nothing else, floating the river is always a fun and fantastic way to cool down during the hot Central Washington summers. We have our top 7 picks of lazy rivers in Washington to let your cares float away this summer!
The Perfect Summer Activity?
You could argue that floating the river is the perfect summer activity. Minimal cost (especially if you already have the floating equipment, or are a chubbier person and float naturally).
You don’t need a license or any extra passes to do and enjoy it (note: yes, you’ll need a driver’s license if you’re driving to the place, and be mindful where you park your car).
There’s plenty of room for all of your friends to join in the float, and when you’re floating the river, the more, the merrier.
READ MORE: Check Out The 3 Deepest Rivers In Washington
Keep Safety In Mind!
Remember to stay safe out there and be cautious. Before you hop into the cold river, keep these things in mind:
Flotation Device (what are you bringing?)
Buddy System (make sure someone who is not going with you knows where you’re going).
Sun Protection (sunscreen, a hat)
Jewelry (rings, bracelets, necklaces, etc.) Leave at home.
Electronics (phones, music devices). Leave in a car, or a waterproof case that can float.
Towels and Dry Clothes
Now that your pre-floating checklist is done, you can figure out where you want to float! Check out our 7 lazy river picks below!
7 Fun and Lazy Rivers To Float Down in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
4 Things You CAN'T Do While Floating Down The River
Gallery Credit: Chris Cruise // Townsquare Media