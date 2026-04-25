Warmer weather means it’s skinny-dipping time… well, maybe. If nothing else, floating the river is always a fun and fantastic way to cool down during the hot Central Washington summers. We have our top 7 picks of lazy rivers in Washington to let your cares float away this summer!

The Perfect Summer Activity?

You could argue that floating the river is the perfect summer activity. Minimal cost (especially if you already have the floating equipment, or are a chubbier person and float naturally).

man on a lake in an innertube Nick Rickert via Unsplash loading...

You don’t need a license or any extra passes to do and enjoy it (note: yes, you’ll need a driver’s license if you’re driving to the place, and be mindful where you park your car).

There’s plenty of room for all of your friends to join in the float, and when you’re floating the river, the more, the merrier.

READ MORE: Check Out The 3 Deepest Rivers In Washington

Keep Safety In Mind!

Remember to stay safe out there and be cautious. Before you hop into the cold river, keep these things in mind:

Flotation Device (what are you bringing?)

Buddy System (make sure someone who is not going with you knows where you’re going).

Sun Protection (sunscreen, a hat)

Jewelry (rings, bracelets, necklaces, etc.) Leave at home.

Electronics (phones, music devices). Leave in a car, or a waterproof case that can float.

Towels and Dry Clothes



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Now that your pre-floating checklist is done, you can figure out where you want to float! Check out our 7 lazy river picks below!

7 Fun and Lazy Rivers To Float Down in Washington State Are you looking for the perfect summer activity? Check out these seven lazy rivers in Washington state, perfect for a leisurely float trip. Grab your tube and get ready to explore Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

people on pool floaties on a river Eirik Skarstein via Unsplash loading...