Play ‘True Or False’ With These 10 Washington Laws
There are several laws on the books in Washington that are true. Some make sense, some do not. When looking these up, it turned into a fun game of 'True or False'.
We have 10 Washington 'laws' below that you can take your guess at whether they're legit or not.
There was a local comedian who performed in Yakima many years ago who had a premise for a joke that falls into this true or false game. So much so that I actually had to hit Google in order to know the truth.
Can You Bury A Dead Horse In Yakima?
The comics joke was based on how some of Washington's Laws are ridiculous, how it is against the law to bury a dead horse. According to the comic, there is no law against burying a LIVE horse, but once it dies, you need to dig it up.
A joke in pretty poor taste, but we've all heard of weird laws that don't make any sense. Of course, there's a law about doing that to a horse; it would fall under 'cruelty to animals'. But what about the other part of that joke?
Well, they say there is a bit of truth in every joke; you just have to be careful of which part of the joke you're taking as fact.
According to WAC 246-203-121, you can bury a dead horse, but there are certain rules in place.
"A person disposing of a dead animal by burial must place it so that every part is covered by at least three feet of soil; at a location not less than 100 feet from any well, spring, stream or other surface waters; not in a low-lying area subject to seasonal flooding or within a 100-year flood plain; and not in a manner likely to contaminate groundwater."
Now, you know, in case you ever have a horse for a limited time. Here are 10 other wacky Washington laws that you can play 'True or False' with.