There are several laws on the books in Washington that are true. Some make sense, some do not. When looking these up, it turned into a fun game of 'True or False'.

We have 10 Washington 'laws' below that you can take your guess at whether they're legit or not.

There was a local comedian who performed in Yakima many years ago who had a premise for a joke that falls into this true or false game. So much so that I actually had to hit Google in order to know the truth.

a statue of 'Lady Justice', a silver lady with a blindfold holding weighing scales. Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash loading...

Can You Bury A Dead Horse In Yakima?

The comics joke was based on how some of Washington's Laws are ridiculous, how it is against the law to bury a dead horse. According to the comic, there is no law against burying a LIVE horse, but once it dies, you need to dig it up.

A joke in pretty poor taste, but we've all heard of weird laws that don't make any sense. Of course, there's a law about doing that to a horse; it would fall under 'cruelty to animals'. But what about the other part of that joke?



Giphy.com

Well, they say there is a bit of truth in every joke; you just have to be careful of which part of the joke you're taking as fact.

According to WAC 246-203-121, you can bury a dead horse, but there are certain rules in place.

"A person disposing of a dead animal by burial must place it so that every part is covered by at least three feet of soil; at a location not less than 100 feet from any well, spring, stream or other surface waters; not in a low-lying area subject to seasonal flooding or within a 100-year flood plain; and not in a manner likely to contaminate groundwater."

Now, you know, in case you ever have a horse for a limited time. Here are 10 other wacky Washington laws that you can play 'True or False' with.

a horse looking at the camera trying to smile. Magdalena Smolnicka via Unsplash loading...

Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?

Get our free mobile app