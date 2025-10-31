For the people who love Christmas and Halloween and always wonder why can’t there be a day where we celebrate both at the same time, there is a day, and a place, and it is right here in Washington.

Krampus Is Coming To Town

I first learned about Krampus from an episode of the cartoon American Dad. Season 9, Episode 8, titled Minstrel Krampus showed the family fighting Krampus, who kidnapped the son because he was on the naughty list.

krampus

At the time, I thought it was a character that was created for the show, but nope, Krampus has a long history. Traveling with Santa, taking care of the little ones on the Naughty list, who (at least in Alpine folklore) get more than just coal for Christmas.

Krampus has been gaining in popularity so much in recent years that a celebration right in the heart of Washington to help celebrate Krampus.

Krampuslauf In Leavenworth

The Krampuslauf (“Krampus run”) is hitting Front Street Park in Leavenworth, Washington, on Saturday, November 29th!

The family-friendly (although possibly scary) event is free to the public and is tentatively set for the time frame of 7 pm to 10 pm and is being put on by Krampus Seattle.

Giphy.com

Who and What is Krampus Seattle?

According to their website, Krampus Seattle is a non-profit volunteer group of thespians who love bringing the “Traditional Austrian Krampus Folklore to America.” As far as the event in Leavenworth featuring the Krampuslauf:

“A Krampuslauf is a traditional parade, consisting of a number of Krampus Groups dressed in authentic wood-carved masks and handmade fur suits.” - Krampus Seattle

Keep your eyes peeled to the Facebook Event page for updates on the upcoming event.

