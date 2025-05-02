It’s Kitten Season In Central Washington!

So you hear that it’s ‘Kitten Season’ but you’re not quite sure what that means.

Could it be something like a ‘Snow Bunny’ (if you don’t know what a Snow Bunny is, the definition is ‘an attractive, flirty young woman who frequents ski slopes and ski resorts and wears stylish winter gear’), so like a May- Halloween- ish crazy cat lady costume?



Giphy.com

Nope!

Kitten Season is when cats have their litter but then leave them to go hunt for food, and people think that the kittens are abandoned.

The Yakima Humane Society took to social media to warn people about Kitten Seasons warning people:

“Please do not touch/remove kittens unless you are absolutely certain that the mother has not returned.”

- YHS Facebook Page

Kitten in hand. canva loading...

It also warned people how fostering for kittens is very limited, “Be sure that you can provide/secure care prior to removing [the kittens] from the location.”

Many kittens, when they’re found by humans, are still in the nursing stage, and when (although well-meaning) taken away from the mama cat, they are in need of bottle feeding, which is provided by foster care, something that the Yakima Humane Society says is very limited.

READ MORE: Yakima Humane Society Crowned Back-To-Back Champs!

If you are interested in becoming a foster for the Yakima Humane Society (dog or cat), you can visit YakimaHumane.org/Get-involved/foster/.

If you’re looking for other ways to help out the Yakima Humane Society, donations of food, treats, toys, beds, supplies, cash donations, or even just YOU and your time, any help you can give is greatly appreciated. Learn more about how to get involved here.

