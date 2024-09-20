Washington’s Internet Access Growth Is Among The Countries Worst

Growing up in Naches, we didn’t get access to the internet as soon as other places in Central Washington.

When we finally did, it was the typical American Online, Prodigy Internet, or the fun, free, and ad-filled NetZero!

Now that I’m older, my father still lives in Naches, and while he’s no longer on dial-up internet, high-speed is okay, but buffering and being kicked off during a show is still his big complaint.

Will that be getting better any time soon? Probably not, well, at least not according to a new study conducted by HostingAdvice.com.

Their study looked at the growth of broadband access over the past 4 years throughout the United States, and Washington did not fare well.

Compared to the rest of the U.S., we ranked 3rd to last, only beating out Alaska and New Hampshire.



On average, only 4% more households are now able to access high-speed broadband connection compared to 4 years ago.

Now that we know that Washington is slipping behind, will we get improvements? One can only hope.

On the flip side, and this may be a little negative, but do we need to improve?

With so much negativity out there and the demands of always being connected to your job, more and more people are unplugging in order to escape.



What do you think? Since you’re connected (and you’ve been able to read this), is our connectivity level good, or does it need to improve FASTER to keep up with the rest of the country? Tap the App and let us know.

