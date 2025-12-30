We asked our listening and reading audience throughout Washington which skill they could score a gold medal in if the Olympics popped up tomorrow. The responses were humorous and a bit confusing. Check out the best of the best below.

The imaginary Olympic Events

Out of the blue, you're America's last hope to bring home the gold! How screwed are we? Probably pretty screwed, unless it was a made-up event!

The Question Posed To Our Listeners & Readers

"What made-up Olympic event could you compete in... TOMORROW?"

We asked, and you answered. These are some of the better replies we got.

NOTE: To everyone who sent messages bragging about how they'd bring home the gold in [expletive deleted], I've found that the more some brags about their prowess, the worse they probably are. But on that note, keep practicing. Practice makes perfect, and as long as everyone is willing, [expletive deleted] practice is fun.

The Gold Winning Imaginary Olympic Events



Tetris - Aeniah F.

Procrastination! I'd medal later - Trever H.

Lying in Bed... all day! - Sara P.

Belching - Sherry S.



Alarm Clock Snoozing - Ginger S.

Drinking! - Matthew M.

Smoking! Pot, cigs, meats... anything! Chris M.

Snipe hunting! - Jim C.

Zoning Out - Erik H.



What skill do you think you could bring home the gold in? Is it something that you are proud of... or SHOULD be proud of? Whatever it is, Tap the App and share with us your special talent, we promise we'll be proud of you!

