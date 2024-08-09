The Cost Per Square Foot Of Washington Homes Is Jaw-Dropping!

My next door neighbors are moving after 4 and a half years.

They found a private buyer, so they’re going through all the steps with selling their house on their own, and I’ve met my new fence mates, and I think I’ll enjoy who I’m living next door too.

But of course, when all of these things start popping up, it makes you start looking at the value of your own home, and compare it to the rest of your neighborhood, city, and state.

When my wife and I bought our house in 2013, the break down per square footage came out to be $94 (if I’m reading and understanding Zillow correctly). That’s just the livable area of the house, not the lot size.

Looking at that now, that same square footage is $225. That is on the cheap end when compared to the rest of Washington State.

According to a study by AgentAdvice (experts when it comes to real estate), people in Washington are paying on an average more than $420 per square foot in a new home.

That is high! Not the highest in the country though, that honor goes to Hawaii with a square foot going for roughly $720.

California, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey all are more costly than Washington.



Yeah, on average, Washington is the 6th highest in the United States when purchasing a home.

HOW DID THEY GET THEIR DATA?

AgentAdvice took data from Realtor.com and compared the median house sizes and prices in each of the states. Breaking down the cost by square foot and comparing to other states.



WHERE IS THE CHEAPEST PLACE TO BUY A HOUSE

If you’re looking to buy, on average, you might want to head to West Virginia or Mississippi, where the average cost per square foot is $138 and $149 respectively.

