Washington Home Break-Ins, Top 5 In The Country!

My home was broken into a little over 10 years ago.

Luckily, nothing significant that couldn't be replaced was stolen.

But still, it leaves you with a bad feeling that I don't think has truly gone away.

I've since taken the shocking experience and turned parts of the incident into a stand-up comedy routine, but deep down, the feeling of violation never leaves.

Thinking about the break-in from the point of view of my little dog is probably the most heartbreaking.

How scared and helpless he must have felt. I've noticed that he is immediately hostile towards certain types of people (hair and clothing styles). He wasn't like that before the break-in.

What could I have done differently?

More security cameras, more locks on the doors, more robust security doors, booby traps?

All that stuff is great in hindsight, but it is too little too late.

The burglar wanted in, and so they broke in.



It's not much of a comfort to know that I'm not alone, thanks to a new study by Compare The Market AU.

Surveying FBI crime data (US Crime Data) for reported home burglaries shows that Washington ranks in the top 5 states for break-in incidents.

Top 5 is bad enough, but Washington ranked 2nd place, being beaten out only by Oklahoma.

How To Keep Your Home Safe?

Some tips are no-brainers: lock your doors and windows, make it look like someone is home with timer lights, leave a car in the driveway, or even hire a house sitter.

But some other ideas might be new to you.



*Be careful about what you post on social media. A quick post about how you're at the theatre tells the world where you will NOT be for the next several hours.

*Hide any valuables you have, but be mindful of certain places that burglars check (read more about that here).

11 Hiding Spots Burglars Know To Look

*Home security system or CCTV and smart lights.

*Check with your insurance. Sometimes home owners insurance is JUST for your home, and not the contents inside of it.

